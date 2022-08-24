 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Habs Headlines: To keep Christian Dvorak?

In today’s links, what Sean Monahan’s acquisition says about Christian Dvorak’s future, Tomas Plekanec talks about Juraj Slafkovsky, and the Women’s Worlds prepares to get under way.

By Nathan Ni
Colorado Avalanche v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • What could the Habs get for Christian Dvorak on the trade market? [Montreal Hockey Now]
  • Tomas Plekanec says that Juraj Slafkovsky will definitely be given opportunities, but it will be up to the Slovak forward to make the most of them. [Sportnet (Slovak)]
  • Slafkovsky will attend the 2022 NHLPA Rookie Showcase. [Montreal Canadiens]
  • Ken Dryden talks about why the Summit Series was the ‘biggest stakes game ever played’. [Maclean’s]

Around the league and elsewhere

More From Eyes On The Prize

