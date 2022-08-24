Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- What could the Habs get for Christian Dvorak on the trade market? [Montreal Hockey Now]
- Tomas Plekanec says that Juraj Slafkovsky will definitely be given opportunities, but it will be up to the Slovak forward to make the most of them. [Sportnet (Slovak)]
- Slafkovsky will attend the 2022 NHLPA Rookie Showcase. [Montreal Canadiens]
- Ken Dryden talks about why the Summit Series was the ‘biggest stakes game ever played’. [Maclean’s]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The cerebral Barrett Hayton is set for even greater offensive returns after persevering through struggles early on in his career. [The Hockey News]
- What you need to know for Canada’s women’s hockey world title defence. [CBC]
- Ten players to watch at the women’s Worlds. [The Athletic]
- Hockey Canada approached sponsors about ousting some of its top officials. [The Globe and Mail]
- Allegations of harassment, abuse, transphobia emerge within ‘You Can Play’. [Yahoo! Sports]
- Before Wayne Gretzky was ‘The Great One,’ he made people in Indianapolis ask, ‘who’s that?’ [The Athletic]
- Patience is necessary before showering Brad Treliving with praise. [La Presse]
- Top 25 Under 25 — Toronto Maple Leafs: #18 Victor Mete. [Pension Plan Puppets]
- Top 25 Under 25 — Ottawa Senators: #19 Mark Kastelic. [Silver Seven Sens]
- Top 25 Under 25 — Chicago Blackhawks: #21 Ryder Rolston. [Second City Hockey]
- Top 25 Under 25 — Pittsburgh Penguins: #8 Valtteri Puustinen. [Pensburgh]
- Top 25 Under 25 — Colorado Avalanche: #16 Danila Zhuravlyov. [Mile High Hockey]
- Top 25 Under 25 — Columbus Blue Jackets: #12 Nick Blankenburg. [The Cannon]
