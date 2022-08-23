Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Canadian women’s hockey team captain Marie-Philip Poulin talks about the upcoming women’s world championship, her new role with the Habs’ organization, and more. [CBC]
- Enjoy more Poulin as she answers fans' questions.
- Where do the Canadiens land when grading each NHL Canadian team’s 2021-22 season? [Sportsnet]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The New York Islanders signed former Hab Alexander Romanov to a three-year contract extension. [The Hockey News]
- Alex Newhook followed in the footsteps of Michael Ryder and Danny Cleary on Monday, showing that “anything is possible” while hoisting the Stanley Cup to the proud fans in St. John’s, NL. [Yahoo Sports]
- Why goaltenders are usually selected on day two of the NHL Draft. [TSN]
