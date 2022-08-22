Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Will Carey Price be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame? We know — and Dave Poulin agrees — that “the numbers showed that he was the best at what he did.” [TSN]
- With that being said, where does Price rank among the Canadiens’ goaltending greats? [EOTP]
- Twenty-seven years after being fired, Serge Savard is still showing his scars. [Journal de Montreal]
- Charly Washipabano, the director of the Cree Nation Bears hockey program in Northern Quebec, was invited to the Canadiens development camp and can make “really good use of the information and fill in everyone else back home”. [Canadiens]
- Kaiden Guhle, Juraj Slafkovský, Filip Mešár, and Arber Xhekaj know how to summer in Montreal.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Observations from the World Junior Championship tournament. [Sportsnet]
- Nazem Kadri can’t wait to embrace the Battle of Alberta. [TSN]
- If the Toronto Maple Leafs decide to trade Rasmus Sandin, here are three possible options. [Editor in Leaf]
- Emma Maltais is living her hockey dreams.
A change of sport changed everything for @emmamaltais17.— Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) August 21, 2022
From the backyard in Burlington ➡️ #Beijing2022 and the golden wins in between, she is living her hockey dreams.
#WomensWorlds | @OWHAhockey | @OHFHockey pic.twitter.com/GLZ2mFtoa9
