Sunday Habs Headlines: Jan Mysak named to WJC All-Star Team

In today’s links, Mysak’s play is recognized, Joshua Roy and Riley Kidney win gold, and Sean Farrell got a major confidence boost from international play.

By Justin Blades
Czechia v Latvia: Group A - 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Photo by Andy Devlin/ Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Jan Mysak was named to the Media All-Star Team at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship. [IIHF]
  • Joshua Roy, who opened the scoring in the WJC Final, and Riley Kidney claimed gold at the tournament, while Oliver Kapanen earned a silver medal. [EOTP]
  • “... [I]t kind of makes you realize that I could play at this level,” says Sean Farrell about the experience playing with and versus pros at the Olympics and World Championship. [NHL.com]
  • What is the next order of business for Kent Hughes? [Le Devoir]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Punch Imlach was a pioneer in creating the off-season workout regimen. [Peterborough Examiner]
  • Nathan MacKinnon spent his Saturday carrying the Stanley Cup around the Halifax Regional Municipality. [NHL.com]

