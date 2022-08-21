Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Jan Mysak was named to the Media All-Star Team at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship. [IIHF]
- Joshua Roy, who opened the scoring in the WJC Final, and Riley Kidney claimed gold at the tournament, while Oliver Kapanen earned a silver medal. [EOTP]
- “... [I]t kind of makes you realize that I could play at this level,” says Sean Farrell about the experience playing with and versus pros at the Olympics and World Championship. [NHL.com]
- What is the next order of business for Kent Hughes? [Le Devoir]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Punch Imlach was a pioneer in creating the off-season workout regimen. [Peterborough Examiner]
- Nathan MacKinnon spent his Saturday carrying the Stanley Cup around the Halifax Regional Municipality. [NHL.com]
