Saturday Habs Headlines: Flexibility

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Sean Monahan knows he’s got a lot to prove, but he’s looking forward to the challenge. [Canadiens]
- ICYMI: Carey Price may miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season. [NBC Sports | Montreal Gazette]
- The loss of Price is a blow, but gives the Canadiens flexibility. [Sportsnet | The Athletic]
- Sights and memories from Montreal’s inaugural country music festival. [Canadiens]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Team Canada will play for gold. [NHL | CBC | Sportsnet | Montreal Gazette]
- After trading away some big pieces, the Calgary Flames are recouping their losses adding Nazem Kadri to the mix. [NHL | CBC]
- Kadri hopes to bring the the Stanley Cup to Calgary. [Sportsnet]
- The Florida Panthers hope that their new additions will help them to a longer playoff run. [NHL]
Loading comments...