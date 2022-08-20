 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday Habs Headlines: Flexibility

Price out, Monahan in, Kadri to Calgary, Canada to play for gold, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Montreal Canadiens v Calgary Flames Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Sean Monahan knows he’s got a lot to prove, but he’s looking forward to the challenge. [Canadiens]
  • ICYMI: Carey Price may miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season. [NBC Sports | Montreal Gazette]
  • The loss of Price is a blow, but gives the Canadiens flexibility. [Sportsnet | The Athletic]
  • Sights and memories from Montreal’s inaugural country music festival. [Canadiens]

Around the League and Elsewhere

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...