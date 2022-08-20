Habsent Minded: Thoughts on Carey Price, and the Sean Monahan trade

In today’s episode of Habsent minded, we have a few Montreal Canadiens news items to discuss! After executing a trade with the Calgary Flames to acquire Sean Monahan and a (heavily conditional) 2025 first-round pick, Kent Hughes also provided an update on the status of Carey Price heading into the 2022-23 season.

We’ll start by discussing the news on Price, which unfortunately wasn’t good. Many are wondering if this is indeed the end for his NHL career, and if it is, what a career it has been. We find ourselves on somewhat of an opposite end of the optimism spectrum in our discussion, but the only thing we know for sure is that it is highly unlikely we see Carey Price this year.

As for the trade between the Habs and Flames, we both see it as a no-brainer for the Montreal Canadiens. They get to take on a reclamation project in Monahan with zero risk, and can potentially turn him into more assets at the 2023 trade deadline. There may even be a universe where he returns to form, and could make a case to be part of the Habs rebuild if things go really well.

The pick conditions are long, and you can read more about those here, but it also means that another pick will be in the Canadiens future regardless of how things shape out with Monahan in the Tricolore. At the end of the day, they took advantage of Calgary needing to shed salary in order to get their upgrade in Nazem Kadri, and you have to like that Kent Hughes isn’t afraid to use even his LTIR space as a tool to add assets.

Click the play button below to listen to our full discussion on Price, the trade with Calgary, and what this all means for the rebuilding Habs.