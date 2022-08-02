Tuesday Habs Headlines: How Kent Hughes can free up cap space

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Time is ticking for the Canadiens to free up some cap space for their unsigned players. [The Hockey Writers]
- After 25 years as the Canadiens’ video coach, Mario Leblanc is stepping down from his duties. [Canadiens]
- The Habs have a chance to gain confidence and meet expectations this season. How do they fair with the rest of the Atlantic division? [Journal de Montreal]
- Lane Hutson has been cut from the Team United States World Junior Championship roster. [Journal de Montreal]
- Big Daddy Dadanov’s first time at the Bell Centre as a Hab.
We really hope that nickname sticks. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/sNsORiOvaC— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 1, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- NHL teams that changed coaches during the regular season and went on to win the Stanley Cup. [The Hockey Writers]
- The Lundqvist brothers band reunites while the Columbus Blue Jackets are off playing baseball with the Backstreet Boys. [The Hockey News]
- Hockey Canada has invited 142 of the nation’s top players to attend the BFL National Women’s Program selection camp that will take place August 3-14. [City News]
- Minister of sport Pascale St-Onge gives her thoughts on what Hockey Canada needs to change and what she plans on doing to make sports federations more accountable. [Sportsnet]
- Dissecting every NHL team’s left wing depth. [TSN]
