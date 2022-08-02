 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Habs Headlines: How Kent Hughes can free up cap space

In today’s links, the need to free up cap space, Habs video coach retires after 25 years, Hutson cut from WJC roster, Minister of sport speaks about Hockey Canada, and more.

2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Time is ticking for the Canadiens to free up some cap space for their unsigned players. [The Hockey Writers]
  • After 25 years as the Canadiens’ video coach, Mario Leblanc is stepping down from his duties. [Canadiens]
  • The Habs have a chance to gain confidence and meet expectations this season. How do they fair with the rest of the Atlantic division? [Journal de Montreal]
  • Lane Hutson has been cut from the Team United States World Junior Championship roster. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Big Daddy Dadanov’s first time at the Bell Centre as a Hab.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • NHL teams that changed coaches during the regular season and went on to win the Stanley Cup. [The Hockey Writers]
  • The Lundqvist brothers band reunites while the Columbus Blue Jackets are off playing baseball with the Backstreet Boys. [The Hockey News]
  • Hockey Canada has invited 142 of the nation’s top players to attend the BFL National Women’s Program selection camp that will take place August 3-14. [City News]
  • Minister of sport Pascale St-Onge gives her thoughts on what Hockey Canada needs to change and what she plans on doing to make sports federations more accountable. [Sportsnet]
  • Dissecting every NHL team’s left wing depth. [TSN]

