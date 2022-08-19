 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Habs Headlines: Sean Monahan feeling healthier after sequence of surgeries

In today’s links, Monahan meets the media, Habs fans are happy with HuGo, the rollercoaster off-season for the Flames, and the 2023 NHL Draft has a host city.

By Justin Blades
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Minnesota Wild v Calgary Flames Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Sean Monahan says his off-season was spent “getting myself back together” with a sequence of surgeries. He’s starting to feel healthy and looking forward to playing “high-level hockey.” [Sportsnet]
  • Watch his full media availability:
  • The PWHPA’s teams will not be determined by regionality this season, allowing for more even competition. [Sportsnet]
  • Canadiens fans have a significantly higher opinion of the direction of the team than the general public. [The Athletic]
  • Grading the goaltending depth of all 32 teams. [TSN]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Nazem Kadri signed with the Calgary Flames yesterday, kicking off the Monahan trade discussions. [Matchsticks & Gasoline]
  • This after reports that he was going to sign with the New York Islanders. [Lighthouse Hockey]
  • Brad Treliving has turned what was a terrible start to the off-season into a positive summer. [Sportsnet]
  • Nashville will host the the NHL Draft and NHL Awards Show in 2023. [NHL.com]
  • Kyle Turris has retired from playing the game of hockey, and moved to a front-office position with the BCHL’s Coquitlam Express. [NHL.com]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...