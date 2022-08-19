Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Sean Monahan says his off-season was spent “getting myself back together” with a sequence of surgeries. He’s starting to feel healthy and looking forward to playing “high-level hockey.” [Sportsnet]
- Watch his full media availability:
- The PWHPA’s teams will not be determined by regionality this season, allowing for more even competition. [Sportsnet]
- Canadiens fans have a significantly higher opinion of the direction of the team than the general public. [The Athletic]
- Grading the goaltending depth of all 32 teams. [TSN]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Nazem Kadri signed with the Calgary Flames yesterday, kicking off the Monahan trade discussions. [Matchsticks & Gasoline]
- This after reports that he was going to sign with the New York Islanders. [Lighthouse Hockey]
- Brad Treliving has turned what was a terrible start to the off-season into a positive summer. [Sportsnet]
- Nashville will host the the NHL Draft and NHL Awards Show in 2023. [NHL.com]
- Kyle Turris has retired from playing the game of hockey, and moved to a front-office position with the BCHL’s Coquitlam Express. [NHL.com]
