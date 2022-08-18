Carey Price’s season is in jeopardy after ‘discouraging’ progression

Minutes after acquiring Sean Monahan and a first round pick, Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes gave an update on Carey Price, saying that he will not be ready for the start of the season and that his season is in jeopardy.

Kent Hughes says news on Carey Price's knee is discouraging. Don't expect him available at start of the season. Possibly won't be able to return at all this season. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) August 18, 2022

Price will be placed on Long Term Injured Reserve, providing the team with the salary cap relief needed to fit Monahan’s contract as well as signing restricted free agents Kirby Dach and Cayden Primeau.

Hughes also said that if Price returns, an operation is likely as it does not seem like it would improve enough with conditioning.

Kent Hughes says it's very unlikely, if not impossible, Price can return to play just rehabbing his knee. An operation would be required. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) August 18, 2022

The goaltender, who just turned 35, played only five games last season after undergoing off-season knee surgery. He said at the end of the year that he was still not 100%, and the progression in his recovery is “discouraging”, Hughes said. Price was 1-4 with a 3.63 goals against average and .878 save percentage.

He won the season finale, an emphatic 10-2 win at the Bell Centre against the Florida Panthers. It was his 700th career start.