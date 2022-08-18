Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The top three Canadiens who may not be as bad as people think. [The Hockey Writers]
- Serge Savard was not a fan of the Marc Bergevin era. [Journal de Montreal]
- EOTP Top 25 Under 25 kicked off yesterday with The Long Shots. [EOTP]
- Coach Charly Washipabano from the Cree First Nations community took part in the Canadiens’ 2022 development camp.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Still unsigned, here are three destinations where P.K Subban could end up. [The Hockey News]
- The Winnipeg Jets will induct Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen — who played for the original Jets franchise — into the team’s Hall of Fame. [Sportsnet]
- Ranking each NHL team’s goaltending depth. [TSN]
- Rasmus Sandin’s negotiations with the Toronto Maple Leafs are at a standstill. [Sportsnet]
- The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Jack Johnson. [TSN]
