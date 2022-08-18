 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Habs Headlines: Canadiens who may hold more value than we think

In today’s links, underrated Habs players, Serge Savard was not a fan of Marc Bergevin, where P.K. Subban could end up, Jack Johnson heads to Chicago, and more.

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The top three Canadiens who may not be as bad as people think. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Serge Savard was not a fan of the Marc Bergevin era. [Journal de Montreal]
  • EOTP Top 25 Under 25 kicked off yesterday with The Long Shots. [EOTP]
  • Coach Charly Washipabano from the Cree First Nations community took part in the Canadiens’ 2022 development camp.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Still unsigned, here are three destinations where P.K Subban could end up. [The Hockey News]
  • The Winnipeg Jets will induct Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen — who played for the original Jets franchise — into the team’s Hall of Fame. [Sportsnet]
  • Ranking each NHL team’s goaltending depth. [TSN]
  • Rasmus Sandin’s negotiations with the Toronto Maple Leafs are at a standstill. [Sportsnet]
  • The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Jack Johnson. [TSN]

