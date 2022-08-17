2022 World Junior Hockey Championship Quarter-final: Canada vs. Switzerland — Start time and TV schedule

Canada vs. Switzerland

How to watch

Puck drop: 7:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM MDT

In Canada: TSN (English,) RDS (French)

In the United States: NHL Network

Live stream: TSN Direct, RDS Direct

Canada’s quest for gold continues in Edmonton, and they’ll need to get through Switzerland to advance into the semi-final.

Mason McTavish and Connor Bedard have been centre stage for Team Canada, as they’ve steamrolled their way to a perfect record so far in the tournament. Canada is also benefiting from secondary scoring coming from guys like Ridly Greig, Kent Johnson, and of course, Montreal Canadiens prospect Joshua Roy.

Switzerland’s lone victory of the tournament came against Austria to secure their spot in the quarter-final. Being a team with only one victory, it will be a tall task for them to take down the favourites. They do have the second-ranked penalty kill in the tournament, which should come in handy against a Canadian power play that has the potential to be a back breaker.