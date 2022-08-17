 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 World Junior Hockey Championship Quarter-final: Canada vs. Switzerland — Start time and TV schedule

Canada looks to take one more step towards gold against Switzerland

By Matt Drake
/ new
Canada v Finland: Group A - 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Photo by Andy Devlin/ Getty Images

Canada vs. Switzerland

How to watch

Puck drop: 7:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM MDT
In Canada: TSN (English,) RDS (French)
In the United States: NHL Network
Live stream: TSN Direct, RDS Direct

Canada’s quest for gold continues in Edmonton, and they’ll need to get through Switzerland to advance into the semi-final.

Mason McTavish and Connor Bedard have been centre stage for Team Canada, as they’ve steamrolled their way to a perfect record so far in the tournament. Canada is also benefiting from secondary scoring coming from guys like Ridly Greig, Kent Johnson, and of course, Montreal Canadiens prospect Joshua Roy.

Switzerland’s lone victory of the tournament came against Austria to secure their spot in the quarter-final. Being a team with only one victory, it will be a tall task for them to take down the favourites. They do have the second-ranked penalty kill in the tournament, which should come in handy against a Canadian power play that has the potential to be a back breaker.

In This Stream

2022 World Junior Hockey Championship

View all 33 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...