Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Serge Savard says that the Summit Series in 1972 was the first step in hockey becoming a major international sport. [Montreal Gazette]
- Savard also did not mince words when it came to the role of the club’s alumni during the previous administration. [RDS]
- Brendan Gallagher was one of many NHL players who participated in the Gorges Comeau Homebase Slo-Pitch Charity Tournament. [NHLPA]
- Cedric Paquette will play for Dinamo Minsk of the KHL next season. [RDS]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The NHL and NHLPA have announced their COVID-19 protocol for the 2022-23 season. [NHL.com]
- Behind the marquee names like Connor Bedard, Ridly Greig is Canada’s pivotal heart-and-soul leader. [Sportsnet]
- Minnesota Wild prospect Marco Rossi’s long road, from Austria to the cusp of the NHL. [The Athletic]
- Empty seats have been a staple at the unusual world junior hockey championship in Edmonton this month — and Hockey Canada admits that the scandals surrounding the organization are, in part, holding fans back. [CBC]
- An invention by kinesiologist Kelly Riou is allowing athletes like Chandler Stephenson to do dry-land training in skates. [Global News]
- Ontario hockey teams will restart the OHL’s ONSIDE sexual assault training program after a pandemic pause. [CBC]
- Top 25 Under 25: Colorado Avalanche — #20 Trent Miner. [Mile High Hockey]
- Top 25 Under 25: Pittsburgh Penguins — #14 Nathan Legare. [Pensburgh]
- Top 25 Under 25: Ottawa Senators — #24 Tyler Boucher. [Silver Seven Sens]
- Top 25 Under 25: Toronto Maple Leafs — #22 Ryan Tverberg. [Pension Plan Puppets]
Loading comments...