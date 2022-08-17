 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Serge Savard remembers the Summit Series

In today’s links, Serge Savard talks at his annual charity golf tournament, Cedric Paquette departs for the KHL, and the NHL and NHLPA announces their COVID-19 plan for next season.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Serge Savard says that the Summit Series in 1972 was the first step in hockey becoming a major international sport. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Savard also did not mince words when it came to the role of the club’s alumni during the previous administration. [RDS]
  • Brendan Gallagher was one of many NHL players who participated in the Gorges Comeau Homebase Slo-Pitch Charity Tournament. [NHLPA]
  • Cedric Paquette will play for Dinamo Minsk of the KHL next season. [RDS]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The NHL and NHLPA have announced their COVID-19 protocol for the 2022-23 season. [NHL.com]
  • Behind the marquee names like Connor Bedard, Ridly Greig is Canada’s pivotal heart-and-soul leader. [Sportsnet]
  • Minnesota Wild prospect Marco Rossi’s long road, from Austria to the cusp of the NHL. [The Athletic]
  • Empty seats have been a staple at the unusual world junior hockey championship in Edmonton this month — and Hockey Canada admits that the scandals surrounding the organization are, in part, holding fans back. [CBC]
  • An invention by kinesiologist Kelly Riou is allowing athletes like Chandler Stephenson to do dry-land training in skates. [Global News]
  • Ontario hockey teams will restart the OHL’s ONSIDE sexual assault training program after a pandemic pause. [CBC]
  • Top 25 Under 25: Colorado Avalanche — #20 Trent Miner. [Mile High Hockey]
  • Top 25 Under 25: Pittsburgh Penguins — #14 Nathan Legare. [Pensburgh]
  • Top 25 Under 25: Ottawa Senators — #24 Tyler Boucher. [Silver Seven Sens]
  • Top 25 Under 25: Toronto Maple Leafs — #22 Ryan Tverberg. [Pension Plan Puppets]

