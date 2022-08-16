Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Carey Price’s health issues and contract make for some difficult decisions left to be made by the Canadiens. [The Hockey Writers]
- Why are the Canadiens holding off on signing Kirby Dach? [Journal de Montreal]
- Cole Caufield lands on the short list of sophomore players to watch this season. [The Hockey News]
- Seems Nick Suzuki is looking forward to getting this season going.
hockey #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/VBBYnMpAMm— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 15, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Led by captain Marie-Philip Poulin, Team Canada’s roster for the women’s world hockey championship is shaping up to look Olympic-esque. [CBC]
- After the death of their organist of 34 years, the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation is looking to fill the position. [Toronto Star]
- Calgary Flames’ Jonathan Huberdeau has pledged to donate his brain to Project Enlist Canada for research on brain injuries. [TSN]
- The top 10 unrestricted free agents who are still up for grabs. [The Hockey News]
