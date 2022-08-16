 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Carey Price and the cap space dilemma

In today’s links, complicated decisions regarding Carey Price, Dach still not signed, women’s Team Canada looking Olympic, Huberdeau pledges his brain to research, and more.

Florida Panthers v Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Carey Price’s health issues and contract make for some difficult decisions left to be made by the Canadiens. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Why are the Canadiens holding off on signing Kirby Dach? [Journal de Montreal]
  • Cole Caufield lands on the short list of sophomore players to watch this season. [The Hockey News]
  • Seems Nick Suzuki is looking forward to getting this season going.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Led by captain Marie-Philip Poulin, Team Canada’s roster for the women’s world hockey championship is shaping up to look Olympic-esque. [CBC]
  • After the death of their organist of 34 years, the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation is looking to fill the position. [Toronto Star]
  • Calgary Flames’ Jonathan Huberdeau has pledged to donate his brain to Project Enlist Canada for research on brain injuries. [TSN]
  • The top 10 unrestricted free agents who are still up for grabs. [The Hockey News]

