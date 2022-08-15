Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Jonathan Drouin is back in training and seems relaxed, calm and determined. Will this finally be his year to shine? [Journal de Montreal]
- The burning issues that need to be addressed before the start of rookie camp. [The Hockey Writers]
- Owen Beck shows his smarts on and off the ice — achieving outstanding grades while learning the ropes as a rookie. [Canadiens]
- Just a little bit of Josh Anderson hanging out in Italy.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The US women will be heading into the world championships with a virtual coach after John Wroblewski tested positive for Covid on Sunday. [Sportsnet]
- Nikolai Knyzhov of the San Jose Sharks is expected to be out until at least the NHL All-Star break after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg. [NHL]
- With the ongoing sexual assault allegations, the secret slush fund, and the rescheduling due to the pandemic, there’s a large number of empty seats at the World Juniors. [New York Times]
Loading comments...