Monday Habs Headlines: Is this the season the stars align for Jonathan Drouin?

In today’s links, will this be Drouin’s year to shine, issues to be addressed before rookie camp, Beck shows off his smarts on and off the ice, empty seats at the WJC, and more.

Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Jonathan Drouin is back in training and seems relaxed, calm and determined. Will this finally be his year to shine? [Journal de Montreal]
  • The burning issues that need to be addressed before the start of rookie camp. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Owen Beck shows his smarts on and off the ice — achieving outstanding grades while learning the ropes as a rookie. [Canadiens]
  • Just a little bit of Josh Anderson hanging out in Italy.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The US women will be heading into the world championships with a virtual coach after John Wroblewski tested positive for Covid on Sunday. [Sportsnet]
  • Nikolai Knyzhov of the San Jose Sharks is expected to be out until at least the NHL All-Star break after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg. [NHL]
  • With the ongoing sexual assault allegations, the secret slush fund, and the rescheduling due to the pandemic, there’s a large number of empty seats at the World Juniors. [New York Times]

