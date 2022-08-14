Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Jordan Harris is ready for whichever role the organization wants him to play this year. [La Presse | Google Translate]
- Could the Canadiens use a Jake Allen trade to clear another contract at the same time? [The Hockey Writers]
- The Top 25 Under 25 will get under way on Monday, with an article every weekday for the next six weeks. [EOTP]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Connor Bedard is showing off his offensive skill at the World Juniors. [Sportsnet]
