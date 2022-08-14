 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Habs Headlines: Jordan Harris looking forward to first full season as a pro

In today’s links, Harris preparing for life in the NHL or AHL, one potential Jake Allen trade, and the gifted Connor Bedard.

By Justin Blades
/ new
NHL: APR 29 Panthers at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Jordan Harris is ready for whichever role the organization wants him to play this year. [La Presse | Google Translate]
  • Could the Canadiens use a Jake Allen trade to clear another contract at the same time? [The Hockey Writers]
  • The Top 25 Under 25 will get under way on Monday, with an article every weekday for the next six weeks. [EOTP]

Around the league and elsewhere

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...