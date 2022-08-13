Saturday Habs Headlines: Get to Know Dadonov

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Evgenii Dadonov answers some fan questions. [Twitter]
Evgenii is already a fan of a Quebec classic. #GoHabsGo | @RDSca pic.twitter.com/eN8txvj2U8— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 12, 2022
- ICYMI: Juraj Slafkovsky named Hockey Slovakia Player of the year. [Canadiens]
- Joshua Roy is racking up the points at the World Juniors. [Canadiens]
- Nick Suzuki is having a great time at LASSO. [Twitter]
.@nsuzuki_37 is checking in from @LassoMTL.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/hVLxEcRwjy— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 12, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Connor Bedard has been dominant in this year’s World Juniors. [Sportsnet]
- Team Czechia is in for an up-mountain battle when it comes to facing Canada in a tournament of blow-outs. [Montreal Gazette]
- Despite COVID restrictions being lifted, the WJC still feels like it’s happening in a bubble. [Sportsnet]
- Jay Snider remembers the Eric Lindros trade. [The Athletic]
- Quebec City police reopen investigation into a sexual assault investigation against members of the 2014 Gatineau Olympiques. [TSN]
- Hockey Québec opens investigation into allegations of racism in Outaouais minor hockey. [CBC]
- Hockey Canada says that a director of sport safety will be hired to oversee the organization. [Montreal Gazette]
