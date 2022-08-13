 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Habs Headlines: Get to Know Dadonov

Evgenii Dadonov answers fan questions, Roy racks up the points, World Juniors, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Nashville Predators v Vegas Golden Knights Photo by Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Evgenii Dadonov answers some fan questions. [Twitter]
  • ICYMI: Juraj Slafkovsky named Hockey Slovakia Player of the year. [Canadiens]
  • Joshua Roy is racking up the points at the World Juniors. [Canadiens]
  • Nick Suzuki is having a great time at LASSO. [Twitter]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Connor Bedard has been dominant in this year’s World Juniors. [Sportsnet]
  • Team Czechia is in for an up-mountain battle when it comes to facing Canada in a tournament of blow-outs. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Despite COVID restrictions being lifted, the WJC still feels like it’s happening in a bubble. [Sportsnet]
  • Jay Snider remembers the Eric Lindros trade. [The Athletic]
  • Quebec City police reopen investigation into a sexual assault investigation against members of the 2014 Gatineau Olympiques. [TSN]
  • Hockey Québec opens investigation into allegations of racism in Outaouais minor hockey. [CBC]
  • Hockey Canada says that a director of sport safety will be hired to oversee the organization. [Montreal Gazette]

