Friday Habs Headlines: Juraj Slafkovsky named Slovak Player of the Year

In today’s links, Slafkovsky wins Hockey Slovakia’s top honour, Jan Mysak is making the most of an unexpected third World Juniors, and Nazem Kadri is still on the market.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Juraj Slafkovsky was named Hockey Slovakia Player of the Year, the youngest player ever to win the honor. [FC Hockey]
  • Jan Mysak never expected to be competing in his third IIHF World Junior Championship in August at age 20. But these are unusual times. [IIHF]
  • With his contract situation resolved, this season will have a different feel for Jordan Harris. [RDS]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The Vegas Golden Knights will be without the services of Robin Lehner for the entirety of the 2022-2023 season, the club announced on Thursday. [TSN]
  • Nazem Kadri is reportedly still speaking with teams. [The Hockey News]
  • From disappointment to reigning champions, how Canada’s national women’s team overhauled its on-ice philosophy. [TSN]
  • How the Buffalo Sabres’ 2022 NHL Draft strategy was boosted by Sam Ventura and the analytics department. [The Athletic]
  • Hockey Canada is hiring a new ”director of maltreatment, harassment and abuse” to improve safety within the organization following intense public scrutiny over its handling of sexual assault allegations. [CBC]
  • The lawyer for Ivan Fedotov, abruptly detained outside a St. Petersburg hockey rink in July, asked a court to revoke a decision by the draft board that led to the player being forced into the Russian military. [CBC]
