Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Juraj Slafkovsky was named Hockey Slovakia Player of the Year, the youngest player ever to win the honor. [FC Hockey]
- Jan Mysak never expected to be competing in his third IIHF World Junior Championship in August at age 20. But these are unusual times. [IIHF]
- With his contract situation resolved, this season will have a different feel for Jordan Harris. [RDS]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The Vegas Golden Knights will be without the services of Robin Lehner for the entirety of the 2022-2023 season, the club announced on Thursday. [TSN]
- Nazem Kadri is reportedly still speaking with teams. [The Hockey News]
- From disappointment to reigning champions, how Canada’s national women’s team overhauled its on-ice philosophy. [TSN]
- How the Buffalo Sabres’ 2022 NHL Draft strategy was boosted by Sam Ventura and the analytics department. [The Athletic]
- Hockey Canada is hiring a new ”director of maltreatment, harassment and abuse” to improve safety within the organization following intense public scrutiny over its handling of sexual assault allegations. [CBC]
- The lawyer for Ivan Fedotov, abruptly detained outside a St. Petersburg hockey rink in July, asked a court to revoke a decision by the draft board that led to the player being forced into the Russian military. [CBC]
