Thursday Habs Headlines: Will off-season improvements help the Canadiens’ offence?

In today’s links, offence hopes for the upcoming season, Myšák is off to a good start at the WJC, Oilers’ superfan passes away, mascots head to NYC, and more.

New Jersey Devils v Vegas Golden Knights Photo by Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Improvements in their offence is a must if the Canadiens hope to be contenders for a playoff run this season. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Jan Myšák is starting the World Junior Championship off on the right foot with a goal and a helper in Czechia’s victory on Wednesday. [Canadiens]
  • Long-time country music fan Nick Suzuki might have to buy some cowboy boots as heads to LASSO Montreal festival. [Canadiens]
  • Maybe he’ll get a pair for this birthday.
  • Looks like Myšák backs Kent Hughes’ big draft decision.
  • Carey Price is making the most of the summer!

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Six-year-old Edmonton Oilers superfan Ben Stelter passed away after losing his battle with cancer. [Global News]
  • Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has been diagnosed with ALS. [Sportsnet]
  • Max Pacioretty will undergo surgery to repair a torn Achilles and will miss the first part of the 2022-23 season. [NHL]
  • The feel of the current World Juniors is different than previous tournaments for many reasons. [Sportsnet]
  • Grading each NHL team’s blueline depth. [TSN]
  • Mascots let loose in New York. [NHL]
  • The best free agency bargains who are still up for grabs. [The Hockey News]

