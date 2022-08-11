Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Improvements in their offence is a must if the Canadiens hope to be contenders for a playoff run this season. [The Hockey Writers]
- Jan Myšák is starting the World Junior Championship off on the right foot with a goal and a helper in Czechia’s victory on Wednesday. [Canadiens]
- Long-time country music fan Nick Suzuki might have to buy some cowboy boots as heads to LASSO Montreal festival. [Canadiens]
- Maybe he’ll get a pair for this birthday.
Bonne fête, Nick!— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 10, 2022
Happy birthday @nsuzuki_37!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/A2u4ohsg7R
- Looks like Myšák backs Kent Hughes’ big draft decision.
"If I'd be the GM, I'd take Slafkovský too."#GoHabsGo prospect Jan Mysak gives his opinion on Montreal's first overall selection at the 2022 NHL Draft #NHL #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/8h2LX9yXy4— Elite Prospects (@eliteprospects) August 10, 2022
- Carey Price is making the most of the summer!
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Six-year-old Edmonton Oilers superfan Ben Stelter passed away after losing his battle with cancer. [Global News]
- Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has been diagnosed with ALS. [Sportsnet]
- Max Pacioretty will undergo surgery to repair a torn Achilles and will miss the first part of the 2022-23 season. [NHL]
- The feel of the current World Juniors is different than previous tournaments for many reasons. [Sportsnet]
- Grading each NHL team’s blueline depth. [TSN]
- Mascots let loose in New York. [NHL]
- The best free agency bargains who are still up for grabs. [The Hockey News]
Loading comments...