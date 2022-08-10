 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Getting Guidance from Gaborik

In today’s links, Juraj Slafkovsky has been talking to 400+ NHL goal-scorer Marian Gaborik, the highs and lows of Kirby Dach, and the World Juniors gets under way.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Juraj Slafkovsky has been keeping in touch with former NHLer Marian Gaborik. [Montreal Canadiens]
  • Established through Jake Allen’s nonprofit organization, The Jake Allen Classic continues to be a must-attend event in the city of Fredericton. [NHLPA]
  • What does Kirby Dach bring to the Canadiens? A look at his strengths and weaknesses. [The Athletic]
  • Jan Mysak had an impressive first game with Team Czechia at the World Juniors. [RDS]

