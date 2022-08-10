Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Juraj Slafkovsky has been keeping in touch with former NHLer Marian Gaborik. [Montreal Canadiens]
- Established through Jake Allen’s nonprofit organization, The Jake Allen Classic continues to be a must-attend event in the city of Fredericton. [NHLPA]
- What does Kirby Dach bring to the Canadiens? A look at his strengths and weaknesses. [The Athletic]
- Jan Mysak had an impressive first game with Team Czechia at the World Juniors. [RDS]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Hockey Canada is trying to ‘salvage’ World Juniors amid scandal and low ticket sales. [Global News]
- Who are the players to watch on each team at the World Juniors? [Sportsnet]
- There are a lot of notable names absent from the tournament as well. [La Presse]
- Despite everything surrounding the event, the players are trying to ensure that it’s business as usual. [The Hockey News]
- 37-year-old Meaghan Mikkelson still has unfinished business with the Canadian women’s hockey team. [Sportsnet]
- Patrice Bergeron is an inspiration for multiple generations of hockey players. [La Presse]
- How does NHL arbitration actually work? [The Athletic]
- Did Max Pacioretty say out loud what everyone thinks quietly about the Vegas Golden Knights? Or were his words simply misinterpreted? [La Presse]
