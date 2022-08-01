Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The top five Canadiens candidates to break out in the 2022-23 season. [The Hockey Writers]
- Juraj Slafkovský and Filip Mešár visit Old Montreal.
Memories aren't the only souvenir Juraj Slafkovsky and Filip Mesar left the #NHLDraft with. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/RlnzhmswyY— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 31, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Hockey Canada deals with more fallout as a woman of four hockey-playing daughters says, “I’m not sure it’s possible for women to trust an organization with that kind of history anymore”. [CBC]
- New Jersey Devils’ prospect Luke Hughes has an intense schedule ahead of him before he even hits his sophomore season at Michigan. [NHL]
- If only he was a Hab at the time...
Artturi Lehkonen järjesti kyllä unohtumattoman päivän! #unforgettableday #chaseyourdreams #hardworkpaysoff #FoundAWay #StanleyCupChamps #masterpiece pic.twitter.com/TGijQDcdI9— Ismo Lehkonen (@IsmoLehkonen) July 31, 2022
