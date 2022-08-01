 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Habs Headlines: Breakout candidates for the 2022-23 season

In today’s links, the Canadiens’ candidates expected to break out this season, Hockey Canada deals with more fallout, Lehkonen shows off the Stanley Cup, and more.

By Andrea
Ottawa Senators v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The top five Canadiens candidates to break out in the 2022-23 season. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Juraj Slafkovský and Filip Mešár visit Old Montreal.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Hockey Canada deals with more fallout as a woman of four hockey-playing daughters says, “I’m not sure it’s possible for women to trust an organization with that kind of history anymore”. [CBC]
  • New Jersey Devils’ prospect Luke Hughes has an intense schedule ahead of him before he even hits his sophomore season at Michigan. [NHL]
  • If only he was a Hab at the time...

