Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Juraj Slafkovsky thinks a shared passion for hockey will help him win over any doubters in Montreal. [Sportsnet]
- An impressive Olympics, selected first overall, Slafkovsky’s drafting could represent a hockey renaissance in Slovakia. [Sportsnet]
- What Montreal’s draft says about the new organization. [The Athletic | Montreal Gazette]
- Kirby Dach is looking forward to an opportunity for a fresh start. [Sportsnet | TVA | TSN | Twitter]
Kirby Dach s'adresse aux médias via Zoom en direct.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 8, 2022
Kirby Dach is addressing the media live via Zoom.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/2LpXxrPmft
- Dach hopes that playing under Marty St. Louis will help him elevate his game. [The Athletic]
- Martin Lapointe and Nick Bobrov talk about the Canadiens’ picks. [Canadiens]
- Analyzing Montreal’s draft. [The Athletic]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Like the weather, the goalie market is heating up for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the rest of the league. [NHL | Sportsnet | Sportsnet | NBC Sports]
- Women are finally making meaningful inroads into NHL front offices. [CBC]
- Johnny Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames are hard at work to get a deal done. [NHL]
- With free agency right around the corner, time is running out the Flames on both Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. [Sportsnet]
- Winners and losers from the draft. [NBC Sports]
- Duncan Keith retires after 17 seasons in the NHL. [Sportsnet]
- The Edmonton Oilers have created cap space, but can the spend it wisely? [Sportsnet]
