Saturday Habs Headlines: Just getting started

Slafkovsky and Dach and Motreal’s plans, the goalie market, Tkachuk and Gaudreau remain unsigned, Keith retires, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Juraj Slafkovsky thinks a shared passion for hockey will help him win over any doubters in Montreal. [Sportsnet]
  • An impressive Olympics, selected first overall, Slafkovsky’s drafting could represent a hockey renaissance in Slovakia. [Sportsnet]
  • What Montreal’s draft says about the new organization. [The Athletic | Montreal Gazette]
  • Kirby Dach is looking forward to an opportunity for a fresh start. [Sportsnet | TVA | TSN | Twitter]
  • Dach hopes that playing under Marty St. Louis will help him elevate his game. [The Athletic]
  • Martin Lapointe and Nick Bobrov talk about the Canadiens’ picks. [Canadiens]
  • Analyzing Montreal’s draft. [The Athletic]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Like the weather, the goalie market is heating up for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the rest of the league. [NHL | Sportsnet | Sportsnet | NBC Sports]
  • Women are finally making meaningful inroads into NHL front offices. [CBC]
  • Johnny Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames are hard at work to get a deal done. [NHL]
  • With free agency right around the corner, time is running out the Flames on both Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. [Sportsnet]
  • Winners and losers from the draft. [NBC Sports]
  • Duncan Keith retires after 17 seasons in the NHL. [Sportsnet]
  • The Edmonton Oilers have created cap space, but can the spend it wisely? [Sportsnet]

