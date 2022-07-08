 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 NHL Entry Draft: Montreal Canadiens select Miguël Tourigny with the 216th overall pick

A small, offensive defencemen is Montreal’s last selection in 2022.

By Justin Blades
Sherbrooke Phoenix v Blainville-Boisbriand Armada Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

With their final pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, the Montreal Canadiens selected one more over-age player, selecting defenceman Miguël Tourigny from the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Tourigny stands just 5’8”, but he’s put up significant offence in the QMJHL. Unfazed by a mid-season trade that sent him from the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada to Acadie-Bathurst, he had 80 points in total in 2021-22, 40 with each club.

At the very least, Tourigny will become a good offensive option for the Laval Rocket down the line, but with that level of offence the Canadiens will be trying as hard as they can to work him into an NHL player. That journey begins today for one of the final players chosen in the draft.

