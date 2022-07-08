 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 NHL Entry Draft: Montreal Canadiens select Petteri Nurmi with the 194th overall pick

Montreal adds an over-age defenceman with the first pick of the seventh round.

By Justin Blades
Opening up the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Draft, the Montreal Canadiens selected another over-ager, choosing 20-year-old defenceman Petteri Nurmi out of Finland’s Liiga.

By no means an offensive defenceman, it’s the defensive play that the Canadiens must have liked from Nurmi. His talent was good enough to make Finland’s Jteam for the 2022 World Junior Championship, so there’s clearly a lot to like about the pick. It’s likely that we will see him in action when that tournament restarts in August, and we’ll get a better look at his quality then.

The Canadiens have one more pick left on the board in the draft, selecting in the St. Louis Blues’ spot at 216 to tie a bow on Kent Hughes’s first draft as general manager.

