2022 NHL Entry Draft: Montreal Canadiens select Emmett Croteau with the 162nd overall pick

The Montreal Canadiens kicked off the sixth round of the NHL Draft by adding a goalie with the 162nd overall pick. Emmett Croteau spent the last year with the Waterloo Black Hawks in the USHL and is set to join Clarkson University this coming season.

Crouteau continues a Canadiens trend of picking goaltenders late in the draft, especially out of the USHL. Standing 6’3”, Croteau is a large goalie, and will look to take his game to the next level at Clarkson in the NCAA.

Montreal is back on the clock at 194th overall to kick off the seventh round of the draft.