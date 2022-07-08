 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 NHL Entry Draft: Montreal Canadiens select Jared Davidson with the 130th overall pick

Davidson is an over-age forward who played the 2021-22 season with the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL.

By Nathan Ni
Edmonton Oil Kings v Seattle Thunderbirds - Game Three Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images

After selecting Cedrick Guindon with the 127th selection and trading the 128th pick to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Montreal Canadiens selected Jared Davidson at 130th overall. The over-age, 6’0” centre spent last season with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the WHL, putting up 89 points in 64 games.

After only putting up 16 points in his first draft-eligible season, Davidson has shown strong improvement, tallying a near point-per-game pace in the COVID-19 pandemic-abbreviated 2020-21 season and surpassing that this year. The centre is also no stranger to having to work his way into the next level, as he originally joined the Thunderbirds through an open tryout after going undrafted in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

The next Habs pick is scheduled for 162th overall, the first selection of the sixth round.

