2022 NHL Entry Draft: Montreal Canadiens select Cedrick Guindon with the 127th overall pick

The Montreal Canadiens had to wait a bit after trading the 98th overall pick in the deal that sent Alexander Romanov to the New York Islanders, but had a pair of back-to-back picks to close out the fourth round. The first was at 127th overall, where they selected Cedrick Guindon from the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL.

The centre put up 30 goals and 29 assists in 68 games last year for the Attack, and continues a run on bolstering the centre depth in Montreal.

The Canadiens are right back on the clock with the 128th overall pick in round four.