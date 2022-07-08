2022 NHL Entry Draft: Montreal Canadiens select Adam Engström with the 92nd overall pick

After selecting Vinzenz Rohrer early in the third round, the Montreal Canadiens selected Adam Engström at 92nd overall. The 6’2” defenceman spent last season with Djurgården’s Junior club, and is moving to Rögle for the upcoming season.

Engström’s numbers are extremely promising at the Junior level, with 28 points in 45 games as a blue-liner, and he made his SHL debut this year as well. He’s joining a very strong Rögle club, and will look to carve out a full-time SHL spot this year.

The Habs are back on the clock at the end of the fourth round at 127th and 128th overall, unless they decide to make a move with those back-to-back picks.