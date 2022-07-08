2022 NHL Entry Draft: Montreal Canadiens select Vinzenz Rohrer with 75th overall pick

After making a splash by selecting Lane Hutson late in the second round, the Montreal Canadiens selected Vinzenz Rohrer from the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League at 75th.

The Austrian forward moved over from the Swiss Junior leagues to the OHL last year, tallying 25 goals and 23 assists in 64 games for the 67’s. His flexibility to play both wing and centre continues to bolster Montreal’s prospect depth in the forward group.

The Habs are back on the clock at the end of the round, selecting 92nd overall.