2022 NHL Entry Draft: Montreal Canadiens select Lane Hutson with 62nd overall pick

After selecting Owen Beck to begin the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft, the Montreal Canadiens added Lane Hutson from the United States National Team Development Program with the 62nd overall pick.

Hutson is a dynamic offensive defender who put up incredible numbers in the USNTDP and is destined for the University of Boston in the fall. Despite his small frame the Canadiens could not ignore his high ceiling and production as he dropped to 62nd.

The Canadiens are back on the clock in round three at 75th overall.