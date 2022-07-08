2022 NHL Entry Draft: Montreal Canadiens trade pick 128 to Vegas Golden Knights

The Montreal Canadiens had back-to-backs near the end of the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft at 127 and 128, then another at 130. After selecting Cedrick Guindon at 127th, the management team made the decision to trade 128 to the Vegas Golden Knights to acquire Vegas’s fourth-rounder in 2023.

TRADE



To #GoHabsGo :

2023 4th RD pick (VGK)



To #VegasBorn :

— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 8, 2022

Montreal has been using most of its picks on day two, but opted to look toward next year with this particular pick. The Canadiens now hold 10 selection for the 2023 event, including two first-rounders.