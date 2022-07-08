 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 NHL Entry Draft: Montreal Canadiens trade pick 128 to Vegas Golden Knights

With back-to-back picks and three in a span of four, Kent Hughes offloaded one for a future asset.

By Justin Blades
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens had back-to-backs near the end of the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft at 127 and 128, then another at 130. After selecting Cedrick Guindon at 127th, the management team made the decision to trade 128 to the Vegas Golden Knights to acquire Vegas’s fourth-rounder in 2023.

Montreal has been using most of its picks on day two, but opted to look toward next year with this particular pick. The Canadiens now hold 10 selection for the 2023 event, including two first-rounders.

