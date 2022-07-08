 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 NHL Entry Draft: Montreal Canadiens select Owen Beck with 33rd overall pick

Montreal adds a centreman to kick off the second day of the draft

By Justin Blades
/ new
Terry Wilson / OHL Images

Owen Beck has been selected at 33rd overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Montreal Canadiens.

Beck is a centreman with a similar profile to Shane Wright’s, with a great projection to make the NHL, with the questions being how much offence he can provide when he gets there.

Elite Prospects

He had 51 points in 68 games with the Mississauga Steelheads this season, 21 of them goals. He does have a great understanding of the game and is good in all situations, so he can still be effective when he’s not contributing points, but the Canadiens will hope he develops that part of his game in the next few years.

We’ll have more on Beck as part of a busy day of coverage on day two of the draft.

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...