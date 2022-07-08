The Montreal Canadiens made major moves in the first round last night, not only selecting Juraj Slafkovsky over Shane Wright at first overall and then taking another Slovak at 26th in Filip Mesar, but pulled off a double trade to first move up to 13th overall by trading Alexander Romanov and draft picks, then flip that first-rounder to acquire centreman Kirby Dach from the Chicago Blackhawks. What will the second day of proceedings have in store for the Kent Hughes, the Habs, and the 10 picks they still hold?

Related The best players available on Day 2

There are sure to be more trades made, though likely not with the same shock value of the Dach-Romanov deal. The GM will be trying to add more talent from the draft class while probably also keeping next season in mind with some pick swaps. So far the two picks have been for wingers, so we can probably expect to see some other positions focused on today. We’ll have our first idea of the plan right off the bat, when Hughes makes the opening selection at 33rd overall.

How to watch

Rounds 2-7

Date: Friday, July 8

Start time: 11:00 AM EDT / 8:00 AM PDT

TV Channel: Sportsnet, TVA Sports (Canada), NHL Network (USA)

Online stream: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now