 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Habs Headlines: Juraj Slafkovsky steals the show

In today’s links, Slafkovsky makes history, the first round has a distinct Slovakian presence, and why Shane Wright dropped.

By Nathan Ni
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • After months of speculation, the suspense is finally over, and the answer is Juraj Slafkovsky. [RDS | Montreal Gazette | La Presse]
  • ‘It was an unbelievable moment for me’, says Slafkovsky. [Montreal Canadiens]
  • While many outside Montreal’s Bell Centre were pleased with the team’s selection of Slafkovsky, there was equal disappointment over the Habs passing on Shane Wright. [Montreal Gazette]
  • “[In Kirby Dach], the Canadiens got the player with the highest upside here, and the draft capital needed to acquire him wasn’t all that steep.” [The Athletic]
  • “The Canadiens dealt from a position of strength to acquire a “maybe.” [...] Right now, it’s a smart gamble, nothing more.” [ESPN]
  • Slafkovsky and Dach are a testament to the audacity of the new Canadiens braintrust. [RDS]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • It was a historic night for Slovakian hockey.
  • The Alex DeBrincat trade is a home run for the Ottawa Senators — and a swing and a miss for the Chicago Blackhawks. [ESPN]
  • The Blackhawks will regret this DeBrincat move, says Mark Lazerus. [The Athletic]
  • “We’re in the next phase now.” The Senators feel that their rebuild is over with DeBrincat’s acquisition. [Sportsnet]
  • Why did Shane Wright drop? [The Athletic]
  • Wright will try to use the slip as motivation. [La Presse]
  • Gary Bettman says that the NHL expects ‘full co-operation’ from its players in the league’s investigation of the Hockey Canada sexual assault case. [Daily Faceoff]
  • The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rhéaume as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. [CBC]
  • The Colorado Avalanche have acquired netminder Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers in exchange for three draft picks. [The Hockey News]
  • The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed 35-year-old Kris Letang to a six year contract. [The Hockey News]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...