2022 NHL Entry Draft: Montreal Canadiens select Filip Mesar with 26th overall pick

The Montreal Canadiens have selected Filip Mesar with the 26th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft,

He’s the second Slovak selected by the Canadiens in the opening round, now housing two of the three from that nation who have gone in the opening 32 picks.

Mesar is a rapidly developing winger who spent the 2021-22 season in the Slovak Extraliga, scoring eight goals and eight assists in 37 games. He performed very well at the international under-18 level, and those performances showed the promise he has.

At EOTP, our selection at 26 was Jagger Firkus in the SB Nation Mock Draft, but a couple of our writers had wanted Mesar at that spot before he was taken earlier by a different team. We liked the upside that both players showed, aiming for a high-risk, high-reward winger in this spot, and that’s what Montreal acquires in Mesar.

We will break down what those enticing abilities are in an article to come on the site soon.