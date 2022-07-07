2022 NHL Entry Draft: Preview, start time, TV schedule, and how to watch

Going into the NHL Draft with handfuls of selections was a hallmark of the final years of Marc Bergevin’s tenure as the Montreal Canadiens’ general manager. It’s a strategy that now continues with Kent Hughes as he rebuilds the team from what he inherited midway through the 2021-22 campaign. The Habs’ new GM has 14 picks for the two-day event this year, including two for tonight’s first round alone.
The day has already begun with some trades and signings around the league, the largest of which is a trade of Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators for three draft picks, including the seventh overall selection. There’s likely plenty more dealing to be done before the end of the night.
How to watch
Round 1
Date: Thursday, July 7
Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
TV Channel: Sportsnet, TVA Sports (Canada), ESPN (USA)
Online stream: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now
Rounds 2-7
Date: Friday, July 8
Start time: 11:00 AM EDT / 8:00 AM PDT
TV Channel: Sportsnet, TVA Sports (Canada), NHL Network (USA)
Online stream: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now
First round order
- Montreal Canadiens
- New Jersey Devils
- Arizona Coyotes
- Seattle Kraken
- Philadelphia Flyers
- Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks)
- Chicago Blackhawks (from Ottawa Senators)
- Detroit Red Wings
- Buffalo Sabres
- Anaheim Ducks
- San Jose Sharks
- Columbus Blue Jackets
- New York Islanders
- Winnipeg Jets
- Vancouver Canucks
- Buffalo Sabres (from Vegas Golden Knights)
- Nashville Predators
- Dallas Stars
- Los Angeles Kings
- Washington Capitals
- Pittsburgh Penguins
- Anaheim Ducks (from Boston Bruins)
- St. Louis Blues
- Minnesota Wild
- Toronto Maple Leafs
- Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames)
- Arizona Coyotes (from Carolina Hurricanes via Montreal Canadiens)
- Buffalo Sabres (from Florida Panthers)
- Edmonton Oilers
- Winnipeg Jets (from New York Rangers)
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Arizona Coyotes (from Colorado Avalanche)
Follow along with all the rumours and reports from the list of verified insiders:
Loading comments...