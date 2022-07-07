 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 NHL Entry Draft: Preview, start time, TV schedule, and how to watch

The Montreal Canadiens hold the first overall pick in the draft, and are looking for more.

By Justin Blades
Robert Lefebvre/OHL Images

Going into the NHL Draft with handfuls of selections was a hallmark of the final years of Marc Bergevin’s tenure as the Montreal Canadiens’ general manager. It’s a strategy that now continues with Kent Hughes as he rebuilds the team from what he inherited midway through the 2021-22 campaign. The Habs’ new GM has 14 picks for the two-day event this year, including two for tonight’s first round alone.

The day has already begun with some trades and signings around the league, the largest of which is a trade of Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators for three draft picks, including the seventh overall selection. There’s likely plenty more dealing to be done before the end of the night.

How to watch

Round 1

Date: Thursday, July 7
Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
TV Channel: Sportsnet, TVA Sports (Canada), ESPN (USA)
Online stream: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Rounds 2-7

Date: Friday, July 8
Start time: 11:00 AM EDT / 8:00 AM PDT
TV Channel: Sportsnet, TVA Sports (Canada), NHL Network (USA)
Online stream: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

First round order

  1. Montreal Canadiens
  2. New Jersey Devils
  3. Arizona Coyotes
  4. Seattle Kraken
  5. Philadelphia Flyers
  6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks)
  7. Chicago Blackhawks (from Ottawa Senators)
  8. Detroit Red Wings
  9. Buffalo Sabres
  10. Anaheim Ducks
  11. San Jose Sharks
  12. Columbus Blue Jackets
  13. New York Islanders
  14. Winnipeg Jets
  15. Vancouver Canucks
  16. Buffalo Sabres (from Vegas Golden Knights)
  17. Nashville Predators
  18. Dallas Stars
  19. Los Angeles Kings
  20. Washington Capitals
  21. Pittsburgh Penguins
  22. Anaheim Ducks (from Boston Bruins)
  23. St. Louis Blues
  24. Minnesota Wild
  25. Toronto Maple Leafs
  26. Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames)
  27. Arizona Coyotes (from Carolina Hurricanes via Montreal Canadiens)
  28. Buffalo Sabres (from Florida Panthers)
  29. Edmonton Oilers
  30. Winnipeg Jets (from New York Rangers)
  31. Tampa Bay Lightning
  32. Arizona Coyotes (from Colorado Avalanche)

Follow along with all the rumours and reports from the list of verified insiders:

