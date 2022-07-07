 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Habs Headlines: Top prospects clock some time with Canadiens on the eve of NHL Draft

In today’s links, top prospects hang with Suzuki and Drouin on Draft Day Eve, Slafkovsky thinks he would be a fit for the Suzuki-Caufield line, new Habs team ambassadors, NHL regular-season schedule released, and more.

2022 NHL Draft - Top Prospects Media Availability &amp; Clinic Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Some top NHL Draft prospects participated in a youth hockey clinic at the Bell Sports Complex on Wednesday alongside Nick Suzuki and Jonathan Drouin. [Canadiens]
  • Juraj Slafkovsky can see himself as a good fit on the top line with Suzuki and Cole Caufield. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Paul Byron’s priority is to stay healthy and play a full season. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Dominique Ducharme says he knew his time was up when Marc Bergevin was fired. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Prior to his departure, Ducharme had reached out to Martin St. Louis to see if he was interested in joining his coaching staff. [Journal de Montreal]
  • The Canadiens announced four new team ambassadors on Wednesday. [CTV News]
  • Mark your calendars! Habs vs. Leafs to start the season at the Bell Centre. [EOTP]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • NHL scout and former defenceman Bryan Marchment died expectantly on Wednesday at the age of 53. [TSN]
  • The art of drafting for the most important position in hockey — the netminder. [Sportsnet]
  • The NHL 2022-23 regular-season schedule has been released. [NHL]
  • Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall seems confident he’ll retain his pending UFA all-star defenceman Kris Letang. [Sportsnet]
  • Rumour has it that the Toronto Maple Leafs could be looking into Marc-Andre Fleury again. [Pension Plan Puppets]
  • The Ottawa Senators buy out Colin White after he cleared waivers on Wednesday. [TSN]
  • Adam Boqvist signed a three-year extension with the Columbus Blue Jackets. [TSN]

