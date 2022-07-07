Thursday Habs Headlines: Top prospects clock some time with Canadiens on the eve of NHL Draft

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Some top NHL Draft prospects participated in a youth hockey clinic at the Bell Sports Complex on Wednesday alongside Nick Suzuki and Jonathan Drouin. [Canadiens]
- Juraj Slafkovsky can see himself as a good fit on the top line with Suzuki and Cole Caufield. [Montreal Gazette]
- Paul Byron’s priority is to stay healthy and play a full season. [Journal de Montreal]
- Dominique Ducharme says he knew his time was up when Marc Bergevin was fired. [Montreal Gazette]
- Prior to his departure, Ducharme had reached out to Martin St. Louis to see if he was interested in joining his coaching staff. [Journal de Montreal]
- The Canadiens announced four new team ambassadors on Wednesday. [CTV News]
- Mark your calendars! Habs vs. Leafs to start the season at the Bell Centre. [EOTP]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- NHL scout and former defenceman Bryan Marchment died expectantly on Wednesday at the age of 53. [TSN]
- The art of drafting for the most important position in hockey — the netminder. [Sportsnet]
- The NHL 2022-23 regular-season schedule has been released. [NHL]
- Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall seems confident he’ll retain his pending UFA all-star defenceman Kris Letang. [Sportsnet]
- Rumour has it that the Toronto Maple Leafs could be looking into Marc-Andre Fleury again. [Pension Plan Puppets]
- The Ottawa Senators buy out Colin White after he cleared waivers on Wednesday. [TSN]
- Adam Boqvist signed a three-year extension with the Columbus Blue Jackets. [TSN]
