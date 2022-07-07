Live Draft tracker: The full list of first round 2022 NHL Entry Draft selections

Tonight is the first round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. It takes place at the Bell Centre in Montreal and gets underway shortly after 7:00 p.m. Eastern (Sportsnet, ESPN, TVA Sports).

The biggest trade so far was the Ottawa Senators trading three draft picks to the Chicago Blackhawks, including seventh overall, for Alex DeBrincat.

Keep updated here as we will update the draft picks (and the draft order, if there are any more trades) in real time.

The hometown Montreal Canadiens hold the first pick in the NHL Draft, and there are questions as to who they will take. They also hold the 26th pick.

Round 1

1. Montreal - F JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY

2. New Jersey - D SIMON NEMEC

3. Arizona - F LOGAN COOLEY

4. Seattle - F SHANE WRIGHT

5. Philadelphia - F CUTTER GAUTHIER

6. Columbus (from CHI) - D DAVID JIRICEK

7. Chicago (from OTT) - D KEVIN KORCHINSKI

8. Detroit - F MARCO KASPER

9. Buffalo - F MATTHEW SAVOIE

10. Anaheim - D PAVEL MINTYUKOV

11. Arizona (from SJ) - F CONOR GEEKIE

12. Columbus - D DENTON MATEYCHUK

13. Chicago (from NYI via MTL) - F FRANK NAZAR

14. Winnipeg - F RUTGER MCGROARTY

15. Vancouver - F JONATHAN LEKKERIMÄKI

16. Buffalo (from VGK) - F NOAH ÖSTLUND

17. Nashville - F JOAKIM KEMELL

18. Dallas - D LIAN BICHSEL

19. Minnesota (from LA) - F LIAM ÖHGREN

20. Washington - F IVAN MIROSHNICHENKO

21. Pittsburgh - D OWEN PICKERING

22. Anaheim (from BOS) - F NATHAN GAUCHER

23. St. Louis - F JIMMY SNUGGERUD

24. Minnesota - F DANILA YUROV

25. Chicago (from TOR) - D SAM RINZEL

26. Montreal (from CGY) - F FILIP MESAR

27. San Jose (from CAR via MTL and ARI) - F FILIP BYSTEDT

28. Buffalo (from FLA) - F JIRI KULICH

29. Arizona (from EDM) - D MAVERIC LAMOUREUX

30. Winnipeg (from NYR) - F BRAD LAMBERT

31. Tampa Bay - F ISAAC HOWARD

32. Edmonton (from COL via ARI) - F REID SCHAEFER