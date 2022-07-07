Live Draft tracker: The full list of first round 2022 NHL Entry Draft selections

Tonight is the first round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. It takes place at the Bell Centre in Montreal and gets underway shortly after 7:00 p.m. Eastern (Sportsnet, ESPN, TVA Sports).
The biggest trade so far was the Ottawa Senators trading three draft picks to the Chicago Blackhawks, including seventh overall, for Alex DeBrincat.
Keep updated here as we will update the draft picks (and the draft order, if there are any more trades) in real time.
The hometown Montreal Canadiens hold the first pick in the NHL Draft, and there are questions as to who they will take. They also hold the 26th pick.
Round 1
1. Montreal - F JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY
2. New Jersey - D SIMON NEMEC
3. Arizona - F LOGAN COOLEY
4. Seattle - F SHANE WRIGHT
5. Philadelphia - F CUTTER GAUTHIER
6. Columbus (from CHI) - D DAVID JIRICEK
7. Chicago (from OTT) - D KEVIN KORCHINSKI
8. Detroit - F MARCO KASPER
9. Buffalo - F MATTHEW SAVOIE
10. Anaheim - D PAVEL MINTYUKOV
11. Arizona (from SJ) - F CONOR GEEKIE
12. Columbus - D DENTON MATEYCHUK
13. Chicago (from NYI via MTL) - F FRANK NAZAR
14. Winnipeg - F RUTGER MCGROARTY
15. Vancouver - F JONATHAN LEKKERIMÄKI
16. Buffalo (from VGK) - F NOAH ÖSTLUND
17. Nashville - F JOAKIM KEMELL
18. Dallas - D LIAN BICHSEL
19. Minnesota (from LA) - F LIAM ÖHGREN
20. Washington - F IVAN MIROSHNICHENKO
21. Pittsburgh - D OWEN PICKERING
22. Anaheim (from BOS) - F NATHAN GAUCHER
23. St. Louis - F JIMMY SNUGGERUD
24. Minnesota - F DANILA YUROV
25. Chicago (from TOR) - D SAM RINZEL
26. Montreal (from CGY) - F FILIP MESAR
27. San Jose (from CAR via MTL and ARI) - F FILIP BYSTEDT
28. Buffalo (from FLA) - F JIRI KULICH
29. Arizona (from EDM) - D MAVERIC LAMOUREUX
30. Winnipeg (from NYR) - F BRAD LAMBERT
31. Tampa Bay - F ISAAC HOWARD
32. Edmonton (from COL via ARI) - F REID SCHAEFER
