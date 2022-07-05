Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Kent Hughes announced that the Habs have their No. 1 selection narrowed down to three choices for when the NHL Draft starts on Thursday. [TSN]
- Of the top three, Craig Button thinks Shane Wright would have the most impact on the Canadiens. [TSN]
- During Monday’s press conference, Hughes also spoke about how they’re evaluating the players’ potential, the traits he’s looking for, and building for the future. [Canadiens.com]
- He’s not concerned with how people will judge him on his decision. [Sportsnet]
- Jeff Petry’s future is still up in the air and there’s a chance that he may still be in a Habs uniform come training camp. [The Hockey News]
- Looking back at some of the most significant events related to the Canadiens and the draft in the ‘60s and ‘70s. [Canadiens.com]
- R.I.P Jean-Guy Gendron.
The Canadiens family is saddened to learn of the passing of Jean-Guy Gendron. The Montreal played 43 games for the Habs in 1960-61.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 4, 2022
We would like to offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/uG5SRUfO2d
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Hockey Canada’s dirty laundry keeps getting dirtier. [The Peterborough Examiner]
- There’s rarely a sure thing come NHL Draft day, and this year is no exception. [NHL]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs’ fanbase has been ranked as the most annoying, delusional and unhinged out of the 31 NHL teams. [BlogTO]
- A look at the Edmonton Oilers draft situation and if they should trade down in the most uncertain draft in recent history. [Sportsnet]
- Evander Kane’s second grievance hearing against the San Jose Sharks is unlikely to happen before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. [TSN]
Loading comments...