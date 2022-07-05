 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Kent Hughes narrows down his top-three NHL Draft choices

In today’s links, Hughes has his top draft picks narrowed down and the traits he’s looking for, Wright could still be the best fit, Petry’s future still up in the air, Leafs’ fans rank high where they probably don’t want to, and more.

Montreal Canadiens Introduce Kent Hughes Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Kent Hughes announced that the Habs have their No. 1 selection narrowed down to three choices for when the NHL Draft starts on Thursday. [TSN]
  • Of the top three, Craig Button thinks Shane Wright would have the most impact on the Canadiens. [TSN]
  • During Monday’s press conference, Hughes also spoke about how they’re evaluating the players’ potential, the traits he’s looking for, and building for the future. [Canadiens.com]
  • He’s not concerned with how people will judge him on his decision. [Sportsnet]
  • Jeff Petry’s future is still up in the air and there’s a chance that he may still be in a Habs uniform come training camp. [The Hockey News]
  • Looking back at some of the most significant events related to the Canadiens and the draft in the ‘60s and ‘70s. [Canadiens.com]
  • R.I.P Jean-Guy Gendron.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Hockey Canada’s dirty laundry keeps getting dirtier. [The Peterborough Examiner]
  • There’s rarely a sure thing come NHL Draft day, and this year is no exception. [NHL]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs’ fanbase has been ranked as the most annoying, delusional and unhinged out of the 31 NHL teams. [BlogTO]
  • A look at the Edmonton Oilers draft situation and if they should trade down in the most uncertain draft in recent history. [Sportsnet]
  • Evander Kane’s second grievance hearing against the San Jose Sharks is unlikely to happen before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. [TSN]

