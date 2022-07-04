Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Kent Hughes could have a difficult decision to make to kick off the NHL Draft on Thursday — will Shane Wright or Juraj Slafkovsky be the better fit? [The Hockey Writers]
- Elliotte Friedman shares some possible moves the Canadiens could be making during this week’s draft. [Journal de Montreal]
- Ten previous first-round Canadiens picks that are a reminder to do your homework before selecting. [Journal de Montreal]
- Why has there not been a tribute to Toe Blake after all these years? [Journal de Montreal]
- Brendan Gallagher’s fantasy hockey value is dipping quickly. [The Hockey News]
- “Would you Rather”, with Kaiden Guhle.
Would you rather take a hip check from Romy or fight Xhekaj?— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 3, 2022
It’s not an easy decision to make, even for Kaiden Guhle.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/E83rAa0rWx
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Top prospect Logan Cooley has grown into one of the most promising players Pittsburgh has ever produced. [Sportsnet]
- Mikko Rantanen may have been joking about his update on current teammate Nazem Kadri’s return to the Colorado Avalanche but it doesn’t mean he doesn’t want it to be true. [MileHighHockey]
- Players who could be on the overpriced side come free agency. [Sportsnet]
- In order to clear some cap space, the Tampa Bay Lightning traded veteran Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators. [Yahoo News]
- The Winnipeg Jets finally get themselves a head coach as Rick Bowness signed on Sunday. [TSN]
