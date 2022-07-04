 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Habs Headlines: Decision time drawing near for Kent Hughes

In today’s links, possible draft moves for Hughes, Habs first-round picks who didn’t turn out as expected, overpriced players for free agency, the Jets get a bench boss, and more.

NHL: FEB 10 Canadiens press conference Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Kent Hughes could have a difficult decision to make to kick off the NHL Draft on Thursday — will Shane Wright or Juraj Slafkovsky be the better fit? [The Hockey Writers]
  • Elliotte Friedman shares some possible moves the Canadiens could be making during this week’s draft. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Ten previous first-round Canadiens picks that are a reminder to do your homework before selecting. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Why has there not been a tribute to Toe Blake after all these years? [Journal de Montreal]
  • Brendan Gallagher’s fantasy hockey value is dipping quickly. [The Hockey News]
  • “Would you Rather”, with Kaiden Guhle.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Top prospect Logan Cooley has grown into one of the most promising players Pittsburgh has ever produced. [Sportsnet]
  • Mikko Rantanen may have been joking about his update on current teammate Nazem Kadri’s return to the Colorado Avalanche but it doesn’t mean he doesn’t want it to be true. [MileHighHockey]
  • Players who could be on the overpriced side come free agency. [Sportsnet]
  • In order to clear some cap space, the Tampa Bay Lightning traded veteran Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators. [Yahoo News]
  • The Winnipeg Jets finally get themselves a head coach as Rick Bowness signed on Sunday. [TSN]

