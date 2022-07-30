Saturday Habs Headlines: New Habs

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Evgenii Dadonov’s first visit to the Bell Center as a Hab was full of good times with the fans. [NHL]
- Mike Matheson’s family is thrilled that he has joined the Habs. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The revelations about Hockey Canada’s multiple sexual assault allegations has led to some difficult conversations for Canada’s hockey fans. [Sportsnet]
- All the known details about the Hockey Canada scandal. [CBC]
- The IIHF is launching an investigation into Hockey Canada. [The Athletic]
- Former sport minister Kristy Duncan has no faith that Hockey Canada will change, especially if the same people remain in charge. [CBC]
- Michael DiPietro’s agent says that they feel that the Vancouver Canucks mismanaged DiPietro’s development. [Yahoo Sports]
- John Klingberg signs with the Anaheim Ducks. [TSN | Sportsnet | NHL]
- Why Klingberg in Anaheim makes sense for both parties. [The Athletic]
- 124 women invited to participate in Hockey Canada’s selection camp ahead of the Women’s Worlds. [Sportsnet]
- Cognitive bias, and the role it plays in evaluations of Jesse Puljujarvi, Evander Kane, and Warren Foegele. [Montreal Gazette]
- How the 2005-06 Buffalo Sabres became a hotbed for future NHL GMs and other executives. [The Athletic]
- Doug Wilson will be recognized by the Sharks on October 15th. [Sportnset]
- Time is running out for a deal to get done before arbitration between the Edmonton Oilers and Kailer Yamamoto. [Montreal Gazette]
