Saturday Habs Headlines: New Habs

Dadonov and Matheson are happy to be in Montreal, the latest updates and developments in the Hockey Canada sexual assault allegations, Klingberg signs in Anaheim, and more in today’s links

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Evgenii Dadonov’s first visit to the Bell Center as a Hab was full of good times with the fans. [NHL]
  • Mike Matheson’s family is thrilled that he has joined the Habs. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The revelations about Hockey Canada’s multiple sexual assault allegations has led to some difficult conversations for Canada’s hockey fans. [Sportsnet]
  • All the known details about the Hockey Canada scandal. [CBC]
  • The IIHF is launching an investigation into Hockey Canada. [The Athletic]
  • Former sport minister Kristy Duncan has no faith that Hockey Canada will change, especially if the same people remain in charge. [CBC]
  • Michael DiPietro’s agent says that they feel that the Vancouver Canucks mismanaged DiPietro’s development. [Yahoo Sports]
  • John Klingberg signs with the Anaheim Ducks. [TSN | Sportsnet | NHL]
  • Why Klingberg in Anaheim makes sense for both parties. [The Athletic]
  • 124 women invited to participate in Hockey Canada’s selection camp ahead of the Women’s Worlds. [Sportsnet]
  • Cognitive bias, and the role it plays in evaluations of Jesse Puljujarvi, Evander Kane, and Warren Foegele. [Montreal Gazette]
  • How the 2005-06 Buffalo Sabres became a hotbed for future NHL GMs and other executives. [The Athletic]
  • Doug Wilson will be recognized by the Sharks on October 15th. [Sportnset]
  • Time is running out for a deal to get done before arbitration between the Edmonton Oilers and Kailer Yamamoto. [Montreal Gazette]

