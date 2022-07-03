Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Much of Montreal’s pre-draft discussions with other teams seem to be centred around acquiring another top selection in the draft. [32 Thoughts]
- In a list of every NHL team’s top off-season need, Montreal’s is identified as cap space. [The Athletic]
- Or is it a captain? [Daily Faceoff]
- Alex Belzile discusses the Laval Rocket playoff run, and the home atmosphere unlike anything he’d previously experienced in the AHL. [Info Dimanche]
- A game between the Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks inspired Claude Vilgrain to get into hockey. He was recently in Laval to inspire Team Haiti in the World Ball Hockey Championship. [NHL.com]
- Réjean Houle reflects on his selection in the 1969 NHL Draft. [Canadiens.com]
- Chris Wideman found out he had been drafted by the number of missed calls and texts on his phone in 2009. [Canadiens.com]
Loading comments...