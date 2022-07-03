 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Habs Headlines: Canadiens looking for another high pick

In today’s links, the possibility of another top-end prospect, some things on Kent Hughes’s to-do list, reliving draft moments, a unique experience for Alex Belzile, and a celebration for Oskar Lindblom.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Much of Montreal’s pre-draft discussions with other teams seem to be centred around acquiring another top selection in the draft. [32 Thoughts]
  • In a list of every NHL team’s top off-season need, Montreal’s is identified as cap space. [The Athletic]
  • Or is it a captain? [Daily Faceoff]
  • Alex Belzile discusses the Laval Rocket playoff run, and the home atmosphere unlike anything he’d previously experienced in the AHL. [Info Dimanche]
  • A game between the Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks inspired Claude Vilgrain to get into hockey. He was recently in Laval to inspire Team Haiti in the World Ball Hockey Championship. [NHL.com]
  • Réjean Houle reflects on his selection in the 1969 NHL Draft. [Canadiens.com]
  • Chris Wideman found out he had been drafted by the number of missed calls and texts on his phone in 2009. [Canadiens.com]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Anthony Duclair had Achilles surgery that will keep him out until the middle of the 2022-23 season. [ESPN]
  • Oskar Lindblom is celebrating two years of being cancer-free. [NHL.com]

