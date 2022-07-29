 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Habs Headlines: An introduction to Stephane Robidas

In today’s links, getting to know the newest member of the Habs’ coaching staff, the Canadiens announce their involvement in a September rookie tournament, and NHL teams might be getting a jersey overhaul in a few years.

By Nathan Ni
Stephane Robidas #56 of the Montreal Canadiens skates.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • ‘It’s about building relationships’: Stephane Robidas is eager to help the Canadiens’ young defensemen develop and thrive. [Montreal Canadiens]
  • Robidas is a perfect match with head coach Martin St-Louis. [La Presse]
  • Stu Cowan is having issues getting past Robidas’ lack of bench experience. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The Habs rookies will play a September tournament in Buffalo with four other NHL clubs. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The San Jose Sharks will retire Patrick Marleau’s number 12. [TSN]
  • Consistency is key when it comes to evaluating goaltenders. [TSN]
  • The NHL says that Adidas won’t seek to renew its uniform and apparel deal with the league beyond the 2023-24 season. [ESPN]
  • It might take a boycott to prevent Hockey Canada from hiding behind the summer World Junior Championships. [Toronto Star]
  • Manitoba parents and experts are calling for changes to Hockey Canada. [CTV Winnipeg]

