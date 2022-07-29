Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- ‘It’s about building relationships’: Stephane Robidas is eager to help the Canadiens’ young defensemen develop and thrive. [Montreal Canadiens]
- Robidas is a perfect match with head coach Martin St-Louis. [La Presse]
- Stu Cowan is having issues getting past Robidas’ lack of bench experience. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Habs rookies will play a September tournament in Buffalo with four other NHL clubs. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The San Jose Sharks will retire Patrick Marleau’s number 12. [TSN]
- Consistency is key when it comes to evaluating goaltenders. [TSN]
- The NHL says that Adidas won’t seek to renew its uniform and apparel deal with the league beyond the 2023-24 season. [ESPN]
- It might take a boycott to prevent Hockey Canada from hiding behind the summer World Junior Championships. [Toronto Star]
- Manitoba parents and experts are calling for changes to Hockey Canada. [CTV Winnipeg]
