Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- With the rebuild clearly underway, the Canadiens’ core is getting a younger facelift. [NHL]
- Owen Beck and Lane Hutson answer fans’ questions about development camp, working with Marie-Philip Poulin, and more. [Canadiens]
- Will we see Juraj Slafkovský dress with the Canadiens on opening night? [Journal de Montreal]
- Former Habs coach Dominique Ducharme talks about being left out of Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes’ plans, managing Cole Caufield, and Martin St. Louis behind the bench. [The Athletic]
- Contracts that could be throwing a wrench in Hughes’ and Gorton’s plans. [Journal de Montreal]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Hockey Canada admitted to nine complainants alleging sexual abuse have received $7.6 million in settlements since 1989 — not including the 2018 figure. [CBC News]
- Catch up on Tuesday’s testimonials and the call for resignations. [Sportsnet]
- Despite everything going on, Team Canada is still expected to appear in the upcoming World Juniors tournament in August. [Sportsnet]
- Former NHLer Bobby Ryan was arrested Monday and charged with public intoxication. [Yahoo Sports]
- Seven possibilities on where Nazem Kadri could end up. [ESPN]
- Jonathan Toews may not be on board with a long-term rebuild with the Chicago Blackhawks. [TSN]
- The Edmonton Oilers are putting a lot of hope in Jack Campbell for another Stanley Cup run. [NHL]
Loading comments...