 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Habs Headlines: Running with a young core

In today’s links, Canadiens’ young core, will Slafkovský be one of them, a Q&A with Beck and Lane, Hockey Canada’s dirty secrets get dirtier, and more.

By Andrea
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Florida Panthers v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • With the rebuild clearly underway, the Canadiens’ core is getting a younger facelift. [NHL]
  • Owen Beck and Lane Hutson answer fans’ questions about development camp, working with Marie-Philip Poulin, and more. [Canadiens]
  • Will we see Juraj Slafkovský dress with the Canadiens on opening night? [Journal de Montreal]
  • Former Habs coach Dominique Ducharme talks about being left out of Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes’ plans, managing Cole Caufield, and Martin St. Louis behind the bench. [The Athletic]
  • Contracts that could be throwing a wrench in Hughes’ and Gorton’s plans. [Journal de Montreal]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Hockey Canada admitted to nine complainants alleging sexual abuse have received $7.6 million in settlements since 1989 — not including the 2018 figure. [CBC News]
  • Catch up on Tuesday’s testimonials and the call for resignations. [Sportsnet]
  • Despite everything going on, Team Canada is still expected to appear in the upcoming World Juniors tournament in August. [Sportsnet]
  • Former NHLer Bobby Ryan was arrested Monday and charged with public intoxication. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Seven possibilities on where Nazem Kadri could end up. [ESPN]
  • Jonathan Toews may not be on board with a long-term rebuild with the Chicago Blackhawks. [TSN]
  • The Edmonton Oilers are putting a lot of hope in Jack Campbell for another Stanley Cup run. [NHL]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...