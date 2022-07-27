Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- “First and foremost, we’re trying to create an environment and a culture where he feels welcome with the team,” explained Chris Wideman when asked why he offered Juraj Slafkovský his number 20. [Montreal Canadiens]
- Slafkovský’s personality shines through in an NHL special documentary about the behind-the-scenes events of the Entry Draft. [Montreal Gazette]
- Rem Pitlick thinks that Montreal is “exactly where he should be.” [RDS]
- Meet the players of Montreal’s new PHF team. [The Hockey News]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Hockey Canada marketed the game as a safe place for families. Now that myth is shattered. [Sportsnet]
- A lawyer hired by Hockey Canada to investigate claims of alleged sexual assault involving players on Canada’s 2018 World Juniors hockey team testified Tuesday that she is overseeing a rekindled investigation and is in the process of scheduling interviews with players. [TSN]
- Michel Ruest, a senior director of Sport Canada, says the federal organization was made aware in late June 2018 of this alleged sexual assault, but did not follow up with Hockey Canada over the next four years. [TSN]
- Sheldon Kennedy calls on top Hockey Canada officials to resign. [TSN]
- The biggest takeaways from day 1 of hearings held by the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage concerning Hockey Canada. [Sportsnet]
- A jury has found former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault. [Sportsnet]
- Jesse Puljujarvi has avoided arbitration with the Edmonton Oilers by signing a one year deal worth $3 million. [Sportsnet]
- Who won the Matthew Tkachuk trade? [Sportsnet]
- Jonathan Toews is thinking about his future with the Chicago Blackhawks embarking on a full rebuild. [The Athletic]
Loading comments...