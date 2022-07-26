 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Habs Headlines: The Canadiens locker room was everything Mike Matheson “hoped it would be and more”

In today’s links, the Matheson family tours the Bell Centre facilities, Mešár does a Q&A, Hockey Canada has work to do to address the “toxic behaviour”, Tkachuk is settling into Florida for the long haul, and more.

Florida Panthers v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Mike Matheson and family visited his new digs over the weekend and it was everything he hoped it would be and more. [Canadiens]
  • Speculation remains that Pierre-Luc Dubois could still end up in Montreal in the near future. [Montreal Gazette]
  • After suiting up for just three games with the Habs last season, William Lagesson signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. [NHL]
  • Getting to know Filip Mešár.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Canada’s top women hockey players are demanding a “thorough and transparent investigation” regarding Hockey Canada’s sexual assault allegations and say the organization has a lot to do to address toxic culture. [CBC]
  • Could Nazem Kadri be heading to the New York Islanders? [The Hockey News]
  • Three days after being acquired by the Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk says he wants to remain there for the rest of his career. [NHL]
  • The Calgary Flames may be short Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau but Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar are both open to long-term deals with the team. [TSN]
  • Hold on to that, Jack, it could be worth something someday!

