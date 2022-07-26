Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Mike Matheson and family visited his new digs over the weekend and it was everything he hoped it would be and more. [Canadiens]
- Speculation remains that Pierre-Luc Dubois could still end up in Montreal in the near future. [Montreal Gazette]
- After suiting up for just three games with the Habs last season, William Lagesson signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. [NHL]
- Getting to know Filip Mešár.
Filip is ready to come to North America to begin a new chapter in his career.#GoHabsGo | @RDSca pic.twitter.com/Dac8sYai10— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 25, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Canada’s top women hockey players are demanding a “thorough and transparent investigation” regarding Hockey Canada’s sexual assault allegations and say the organization has a lot to do to address toxic culture. [CBC]
- Could Nazem Kadri be heading to the New York Islanders? [The Hockey News]
- Three days after being acquired by the Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk says he wants to remain there for the rest of his career. [NHL]
- The Calgary Flames may be short Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau but Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar are both open to long-term deals with the team. [TSN]
- Hold on to that, Jack, it could be worth something someday!
Loading comments...