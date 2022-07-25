 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Habs Headlines: A few more things on the to-do list

In today’s links, Hughes still has players to sign, top things that will make the Canadiens successful this season, Byron to the rescue, Tkachuk is exactly where he wants to be, and more.

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The top five keys to a successful 2022-23 Canadiens season. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Over the weekend, Paul Byron aided in the rescue of a man whose seaplane crashed into Lac des Sables in Notre-Dame-du-Laus in the Laurentians. [RDS]
  • Predicting where Juraj Slafkovský will play next season. [Montreal Gazette HI/O]
  • Mike Matheson looks pretty stoked to be trying on his new threads.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Whether he’s showered with boos or cheers, Johnny Gaudreau is looking forward to his return to Calgary on January 23, 2023. [Sportsnet]
  • Hockey Canada has managed the current scandals so poorly that they either need to show up or go away. [Toronto Sun]
  • Matthew Tkachuk is exactly where he wants to be in Florida. [NHL]
  • Morgan Geekie signed a one-year contract with the Seattle Kraken, eliminating the need for the arbitration hearing the player had filed for. [Sportsnet]
  • The first ever all-female summer hockey tournament — the MK23 Memorial Tournament — was held in Sudbury over the weekend. [CTV]

