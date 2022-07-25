Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The top five keys to a successful 2022-23 Canadiens season. [The Hockey Writers]
- Over the weekend, Paul Byron aided in the rescue of a man whose seaplane crashed into Lac des Sables in Notre-Dame-du-Laus in the Laurentians. [RDS]
- Predicting where Juraj Slafkovský will play next season. [Montreal Gazette HI/O]
- Mike Matheson looks pretty stoked to be trying on his new threads.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Whether he’s showered with boos or cheers, Johnny Gaudreau is looking forward to his return to Calgary on January 23, 2023. [Sportsnet]
- Hockey Canada has managed the current scandals so poorly that they either need to show up or go away. [Toronto Sun]
- Matthew Tkachuk is exactly where he wants to be in Florida. [NHL]
- Morgan Geekie signed a one-year contract with the Seattle Kraken, eliminating the need for the arbitration hearing the player had filed for. [Sportsnet]
- The first ever all-female summer hockey tournament — the MK23 Memorial Tournament — was held in Sudbury over the weekend. [CTV]
