Sunday Habs Headlines: Owen Beck discusses becoming a Canadiens prospect

In today’s links, a conversation with Owen Beck, a new routine for Chris Wideman, more on the Calgary Flames’ off-season, and player support for the 2003 WJC sexual assault investigation.

By Justin Blades
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Portraits Photo by Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Part of Chris Wideman’s summer workout routine is taking the morning shifts in raising his son. [Canadiens.com]
  • Owen Beck discusses his selection by Montreal:

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Brad Treliving is “going to deal with” the losses of Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. [CBC Sports]
  • His acquisitions in the Tkachuk trade helped to drastically change the direction it looked like the the Flames were headed in. [Sportsnet]
  • Jordin Tootoo, Nathan Paetsch, and Scottie Upshall released statements saying they will participate in the sexual assault investigation into the 2003 Junior National Team they were part of. [TSN]

