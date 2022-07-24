Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Part of Chris Wideman’s summer workout routine is taking the morning shifts in raising his son. [Canadiens.com]
- Owen Beck discusses his selection by Montreal:
Around the league and elsewhere
- Brad Treliving is “going to deal with” the losses of Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. [CBC Sports]
- His acquisitions in the Tkachuk trade helped to drastically change the direction it looked like the the Flames were headed in. [Sportsnet]
- Jordin Tootoo, Nathan Paetsch, and Scottie Upshall released statements saying they will participate in the sexual assault investigation into the 2003 Junior National Team they were part of. [TSN]
Loading comments...