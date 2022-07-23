 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Habs Headlines: Offer Accepted

Pierre-Luc Dubois accepts the Jets’ qualifying offer, Patrik Laine signs with CBJ, police open investigations into sexual assault allegations against Team Canada’s 2003 WJC team, the Flames’ future, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Arizona Coyotes v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

