Around the League and Elsewhere
- Pierre-Luc Dubois accepts the Winnipeg Jets’ qualifying offer. [TSN | Sportsnet]
- The police open an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving a group of players from the 2003 Canadian World Juniors team. [TSN | Sportsnet | CBC | TVA | Montreal Gazette]
- Jake Virtanen denies sexual assault charge. [Sportsnet]
- Matthew Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers, and signed an eight-year extension. The Calgary Flames received Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, a prospect, and a 2025 first-round pick in return. [Matchsticks & Gasoline | Litter Box Cats]
- Oliver Bjorkstrand acquired by the Seattle Kraken. [TSN |
- Patrik Laine signs four year extension with the Columbus Blue Jackets. [NHL | Sportsnet]
- John Tortorella doesn’t appreciate the negative talk around the Philadelphia Flyers’ off-season. [TSN | Sportsnet]
- Nino Niederrreiter is reportedly close to accepting a deal with the Nashville Predators. [TSN]
Loading comments...