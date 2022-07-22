Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Playing in next month’s World Junior Championship “would mean the world” to Luke Tuch. [Montreal Canadiens]
- Inside Canadiens’ Juraj Slafkovsky pick at No. 1 and Nick Bobrov’s scouting philosophies. [The Athletic]
- Jeff Gorton talks about his first few months in the Montreal market. [RDS]
- To be drafted into the National Hockey League is a huge honour, one that is not lost on Emmett Croteau. [Lakeland Connect]
- John Scott catches up with Kirby Dach to talk about his acquisition by the Montreal Canadiens [Dropping the Gloves (YouTube, Video)]
- Juraj Slafkovsky answers fan-submitted questions. [Montreal Canadiens (YouTube, Video)]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The five most interesting arbitration cases for this year’s free agent cohort. [The Hockey News]
- What are the possible destinations for Matthew Tkachuk? [Sportsnet]
- Who has — and hasn’t — aced the offseason so far? [ESPN]
- Brett Howden is the latest member of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors team to declare their non-involvement in the alleged sexual assault of a woman by eight CHL players after a Hockey Canada gala in London, Ontario. [Sportsnet]
- Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz is denying any wrongdoing after a civil lawsuit filed in Nevada earlier this month surfaced alleging he paid an underage ballerina at least $75,000 for sexual services. [Sportsnet]
- The Nova Scotia and New Brunswick provincial governments are “monitoring” the situation surrounding Hockey Canada as they prepare for the 2023 World Juniors. [Global News]
- The AHL announced its 2022-23 season schedule. [The AHL]
