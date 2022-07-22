 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Habs Headlines: Luke Tuch’s quest to make Team USA

In today’s links, Luke Tuch wants to don the stars and stripes for this summer’s World Juniors, Kirby Dach sits down to talk with John Scott, and where could Matthew Tkachuk go?

By Nathan Ni
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: JUL 12 Montreal Canadiens Development Camp Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Playing in next month’s World Junior Championship “would mean the world” to Luke Tuch. [Montreal Canadiens]
  • Inside Canadiens’ Juraj Slafkovsky pick at No. 1 and Nick Bobrov’s scouting philosophies. [The Athletic]
  • Jeff Gorton talks about his first few months in the Montreal market. [RDS]
  • To be drafted into the National Hockey League is a huge honour, one that is not lost on Emmett Croteau. [Lakeland Connect]
  • John Scott catches up with Kirby Dach to talk about his acquisition by the Montreal Canadiens [Dropping the Gloves (YouTube, Video)]
  • Juraj Slafkovsky answers fan-submitted questions. [Montreal Canadiens (YouTube, Video)]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The five most interesting arbitration cases for this year’s free agent cohort. [The Hockey News]
  • What are the possible destinations for Matthew Tkachuk? [Sportsnet]
  • Who has — and hasn’t — aced the offseason so far? [ESPN]
  • Brett Howden is the latest member of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors team to declare their non-involvement in the alleged sexual assault of a woman by eight CHL players after a Hockey Canada gala in London, Ontario. [Sportsnet]
  • Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz is denying any wrongdoing after a civil lawsuit filed in Nevada earlier this month surfaced alleging he paid an underage ballerina at least $75,000 for sexual services. [Sportsnet]
  • The Nova Scotia and New Brunswick provincial governments are “monitoring” the situation surrounding Hockey Canada as they prepare for the 2023 World Juniors. [Global News]
  • The AHL announced its 2022-23 season schedule. [The AHL]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...