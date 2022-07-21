 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Habs Headlines: Carey Price could be ready come the start of the season

In today’s links, Stéphane Waite thinks Price could be ready to play by the start the season, Petry leaves gap in defence, is Suzuki a good choice for long-term captain, Hockey Canada digs themselves deeper, and more.

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Canadiens’ former goalie coach Stéphane Waite believes Carey Price will be ready to play when the 2022-23 season begins. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Taking a trip back in time to the 1951-52 season when Bernie “Boom Boom” Geoffrion won the Calder Trophy race and the all-star teams were dominated by Detroit and Montreal. [The Hockey News]
  • Since 1989, whoever sported the ‘C’ with the Habs was either traded or left the organization. Nick Suzuki could be a good choice to stick around for a while. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The Canadiens could have 13 prospects participating in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in August. [The Hockey Writers]
  • With Jeff Petry out of the mix, the Canadiens now have a hole on the right side of their defence. [Montreal Gazette HI/O]
  • Kent Hughes continues to work on building his foundation. [Journal de Montreal]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Hockey Canada announced that they’ll no longer be dipping into their sexual assault fund to settle claims. [Sportsnet]
  • Looks like a trade is imminent for Matthew Tkachuk after he told the Calgary Flames he won’t be signing with them long-term. [TSN]
  • Recent former Calgary teammate Johnny Gaudreau writes a letter to his Flames family. [The Players Tribune]
  • Almost indestructible during his eight seasons in the NHL, Stanley Cup champ Larry Jeffrey died this week at the age of 81. [NHL]
  • Forget golf. Tyler Toffoli plays Bingo during his summer vacation.

