Thursday Habs Headlines: Carey Price could be ready come the start of the season

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Canadiens’ former goalie coach Stéphane Waite believes Carey Price will be ready to play when the 2022-23 season begins. [Montreal Gazette]
- Taking a trip back in time to the 1951-52 season when Bernie “Boom Boom” Geoffrion won the Calder Trophy race and the all-star teams were dominated by Detroit and Montreal. [The Hockey News]
- Since 1989, whoever sported the ‘C’ with the Habs was either traded or left the organization. Nick Suzuki could be a good choice to stick around for a while. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Canadiens could have 13 prospects participating in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in August. [The Hockey Writers]
- With Jeff Petry out of the mix, the Canadiens now have a hole on the right side of their defence. [Montreal Gazette HI/O]
- Kent Hughes continues to work on building his foundation. [Journal de Montreal]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Hockey Canada announced that they’ll no longer be dipping into their sexual assault fund to settle claims. [Sportsnet]
- Looks like a trade is imminent for Matthew Tkachuk after he told the Calgary Flames he won’t be signing with them long-term. [TSN]
- Recent former Calgary teammate Johnny Gaudreau writes a letter to his Flames family. [The Players Tribune]
- Almost indestructible during his eight seasons in the NHL, Stanley Cup champ Larry Jeffrey died this week at the age of 81. [NHL]
- Forget golf. Tyler Toffoli plays Bingo during his summer vacation.
